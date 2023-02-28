"[Triple H] please make this happen" - Twitter wants WWE to book Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a huge mixed tag team match 

The Twitterverse is apparently quite stoked to see WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair go up against each other in a mixed tag team match.

Ripley and Flair are already scheduled to face off at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator earned her ticket to the biggest show of the year by outlasting all of her opponents at the Women's Royal Rumble match.

AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews, who are real-life partners of Flair and Ripley, respectively, have seemingly also joined the fray, albeit only on social media. However, their assertive tweets have prompted fans to demand a mixed tag team match involving the four.

Chris 🇺🇦 @ChrisKFilms @SKWrestling_ Something like this, for an AEW/WWE “forbidden door” PPV event would work because you don’t have to decide which company goes over. This would be a cool match. @SKWrestling_ Something like this, for an AEW/WWE “forbidden door” PPV event would work because you don’t have to decide which company goes over. This would be a cool match.

Joel @WarriorJGamer @SKWrestling_ WWE need to bring him back @SKWrestling_ WWE need to bring him back

77 @Ciderpunk77 @SKWrestling_ Give it few year's and contacts .. ect @SKWrestling_ Give it few year's and contacts .. ect

Danny @Dantheman2886 @SKWrestling_ Stop Andrade is a way better wrestler then buddy @SKWrestling_ Stop Andrade is a way better wrestler then buddy

Sufiyan Fareed @fareed_sufiyan @SKWrestling_ Andrade Could return at WrestleMania 39 to help Charlotte Flair @SKWrestling_ Andrade Could return at WrestleMania 39 to help Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley was heavily praised by a WWE veteran

While The Eradicator has been on the company's main roster for only a couple of years now, her performances have managed to turn a lot of heads in the last few months.

Rhea Ripley made her debut on the main roster in 2021, riding high on her momentum from NXT. She was immediately able to capture the attention of fans with her unique gimmick and solid in-ring skills. This enabled her to even bag a number of titles quite quickly.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former writer Vince Russo spoke about how Ripley has outclassed major stars like Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill over the last year

"Well, I'm a fan of Jade Cargill. I think she's a beast. However, I'm not gonna say Bianca Belair, and it has nothing to do with Bianca Belair. I don't think they have given her enough. Nothing about her ability or anything like that. I'm gonna say, the person who has made the most noise and the biggest gains would be Rhea Ripley. That would be my vote in that category," said Vince Russo. (3:48 - 4:21)

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her in WWE.

Do you want the see the above-mentioned mixed tag team match in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes