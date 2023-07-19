"Triple H please do the needful," "Welcome to the big leagues" - Fans react after absent 34-year-old star seemingly teases AEW exit

AEW star Rush has not been seen with the promotion in almost two months. Fans have been left wondering after he teased his departure from the promotion in his latest tweet.

Rush last competed in the last week of May on Rampage. This was a week after the infamous match between himself and Jungle Boy that was full of hard hits and risky spots. Since then, he also returned to AAA, where he wrestled in a match at the Triplemania event.

On Twitter, Rush posted a picture of himself with his brothers, Dralistico, who is also with AEW, and Dragon Lee, who was signed to NXT earlier this year. He simply had one word to use as a caption, teasing a possible reunion of the three brothers.

Fans immediately responded, saying how this could be a sign they move promotions to reunite alongside one another.

One fan begged him not to go to WWE.

"Don't go to WWE!!!!! Please!!!!" a fan begged.

"Damn it! Not leaving and going to the E!" another fan pleaded.

"Man don’t leave AEW," a fan tweeted.

Others were supportive and welcoming, and they wanted WWE to pick up Rush and possibly compete in NXT alongside his brother.

"Come to @WWENXT," a fan tweeted.

"welcome to the big leagues," a fan tweeted.

"Triple H please do the needful," a fan requested.

AEW star Rush's contract is reportedly expiring soon

In an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last month, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW star Rush's contract is set to expire in the near future. He has not yet commented on the matter, and speculation is rife on where he could land up next.

Rush's brother Dragon Lee is currently with WWE, under the NXT brand, so that could be a potential destination for the Luchador, should he officially leave the promotion. Meltzer also discussed how this is a more practical destination.

As of now, however, Rush is still with AEW and is part of La Facción Ingobernable. Therefore, until an announcement is made, fans can expect the possibility that he will make an appearance on the promotion soon.

