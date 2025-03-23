"Triple H was right about him," "Ruined his legacy" - Fans react to 4-time WWE Champion's run in AEW

Fans have talked about a multi-time WWE Champion's run in AEW after his recent major loss. A lot of them had interesting realizations about the veteran, and many claimed he was a shell of himself in WWE and not as talented as they once believed.

A few days ago, Adam Copeland took on Jon Moxley in a Street Fight for the AEW World Championship. The Rated-R Superstar ended up losing by submission, as in the midst of all the chaos, Moxley found a way to isolate him and ended up taking the win.

After his loss, one user on X/Twitter began a discourse on the platform about his run with the company. He claimed that his loss on Dynamite proved that he was merely one of Vince McMahon's favored stars, seemingly talking about how, according to them, he was lackluster when all was said and done.

Many fans agreed with the sentiments, and some mentioned how they wished he had ever left WWE for AEW in the first place. Some made a bold claim, saying how they never took a liking to him. One even mentioned how his theme song was his best asset. One fan even compared him to Christian Cage and noted how the latter was better.

Fans give their opinions on Cope

The WWE Hall of Famer broke his silence after a tough loss to Jon Moxley

Cope has not directly addressed his loss to the AEW World Champion this past week, but he did post for the first time since then.

He posted two different pictures, which showed two different sides of him while working. The first showed scenes from his Street Fight with Moxley, while the latter was a photo of him in attendance at the Children's & Family Emmys. Both activities were completely contrasting in terms of the overall atmosphere.

It is unclear what could be next for him, seeing as he has fallen short twice for the World Title. With other stars lining up now to face Jon Moxley, what should he pursue next?

