Triple H's potential next signing to face Kevin Owens in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40? Looking at the possibility

WWE CCO Triple H could bring back a former WWE Champion after 10 years to put him against Kevin Owens in a major WrestleMania match, which was reportedly supposed to happen.

It is now a proven fact that Triple H has always done what's best for business ever since taking over the creative control of the WWE last year. Well, it also involves keeping the issues aside and prioritizing the fans' interest. Right now, the wrestling world is speculating CM Punk will return to the Stamford-based promotion after being fired from AEW.

While it is obscure whether Punk is considering a return to the Stamford-based promotion, a recent report revealed that the Second City Saint was open to a return at one point. He reportedly expressed the idea of coming back at Royal Rumble earlier this year, during his AEW suspension.

Furthermore, it was also reported that the Voice of the Voiceless wanted a feud against Kevin Owens, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 39. However, none of this was the case, as Punk would go back to the All Elite promotion and inflict more drama before getting fired.

Meanwhile, suppose Triple H is open to welcoming Phil Brooks back with open arms. In that case, his first major feud should be the reportedly pending one against Kevin Owens for a big match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year. Moreover, the bout and the promo battles on paper definitely promise to be a banger.

What Triple H thinks about the idea of a CM Punk WWE return

In an interview with Pardon My Take in 2021, even before CM Punk's AEW debut, Triple H addressed the thought of his return to WWE, while also revealing when he talked to the Second City Saint:

"Last time I talked to [Punk]? A year and a half, a year and three quarters ago. A funny thing that people will constantly will say when his return is, but in some way, that has to be what he wants. People go, 'make the call.' Who says if we make the call that he wants to answer? What if we make the call and he's like, 'I'm not interested in doing that anymore.' Maybe he's just done with it."

Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the King of Kings decides to initiate a talk with Punk following his termination from AEW, and whether fans could see the Best in the World back on WWE TV after over 10 years.

