Triple H set to use 34-year-old star's WWE signing to "shove it down AEW's throat," says veteran; Tony Khan under fire

A wrestling veteran claimed that Triple H will be using the newest WWE signing in order to take shots at AEW and Tony Khan. The star recently made his debut on NXT.

Ricky Starks finally made his highly-anticipated move to the WWE by showing up on NXT this past Wednesday. Starks was granted his release by Tony Khan recently and Triple H and Shawn Michaels didn't waste any time in bringing the 34-year-old star on board. Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran, Stevie Richards believes Starks' signing will help WWE get one over AEW.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Richards declared that Ricky Starks has a lot to offer and he has the political advantage of being best friends with the current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes:

"I believe Ricky Starks has a lot to offer. I think the number one thing we should talk about because we talked about all these releases and everything but we really didn't address the political disadvantages and advantages of why you get released. Ricky Starks is probably the person that's had the biggest political advantage now after his release being best friends with Cody Rhodes."

Stevie Richards further stated that WWE and The Game will make Tony Khan and AEW look stupid by fast-tracking Starks' push:

"He'll get over, he might be NXT Champion, he'll be fast-tracked. Guess what WWE has been doing better than anybody else? making Tony Khan and AEW look stupid. Making them look like they wasted talent. [...] Being friends with Cody Rhodes will also help Ricky Starks and WWE will shove it down AEW throat it each and every week." [From 01:49 to 02:54]

Check out the video below:

Triple H's reaction to Ricky Starks' WWE debut

After Ricky Starks surprisingly showed up on NXT this past Tuesday, the WWE CCO, Triple H had an interesting reaction. However, some fans noted that he didn't mention Ricky's name in his post on X (fka Twitter).

"#WWENXT has defined itself as a brand of the future where a break-out performance can “put you on the map.” Tuesday, the audience witnessed the beginning of what can be a future-defining shift." The Gane wrote.

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell what Triple H and Shawn Michaels have in store for Ricky Starks amid his WWE debut.

