"Triple H is in shambles" - Former WWE Superstar's unexpected AEW debut on Dynamite 200 leaves fans in utter disbelief

The 200th episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed former WWE Superstar RVD make his debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion and the moment left fans in complete disbelief.

On Dynamite, stage was set for a fiery confrontation between Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn, but what happened next was shocking for the fans. Lynn said that his in-ring days were over but he had a backup plan. Lynn said he had made a phone call to his friend and former WWE Champion, RVD. The crowd erupted with thunderous cheers as Rob Van Dam made his way to the ring to defend ECW's honor.

The news of Rob Van Dam's AEW debut sent shockwaves across Twitter. Some fans expressed their disbelief, while others speculated on how Triple H and WWE might react to losing a legendary talent to AEW.

Excitement filled the air as fans eagerly anticipated what Tony Khan had in store for the legendary Rob Van Dam in his new AEW journey.

Rob Van Dam's unexpected AEW debut has left fans excited and waiting to see what's next for him in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fomer WWE Champion RVD challenges Jungle Boy for FTW championship next week on Dynamite

After confronting the current FTW Champion, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, RVD had a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. The former ECW Champion revealed that his motive behind appearing on Dynamite was to silence Jungle Boy.

The WWE Hall of Famer didn't stop there, he went on to challenge Jungle Boy for the his FTW Championship. The highly anticipated match is set to take place on next week's episode of Dynamite.

However, it was reported that RVD will also be involved in AEW's upcoming Pay-Per-View events, "All In" and "All Out," in August and September, respectively. This keeps the fans wondering how the ECW legend's decision to appear in the PPVs will impact his upcoming match with Jungle Boy.

