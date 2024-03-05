“Triple H sign him ASAP,” “I hear the LWO has an opening” - WWE Universe reacts as AEW star leaves Tony Khan’s promotion

A former AEW star's sudden departure from the company has sent shock waves throughout the wrestling community. The name being discussed is Mike Santana.

Santana was part of one of the best tag teams in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Debuting in AEW in 2019 along with Ortiz, Proud and Powerful, formerly known as LAX, was the top act in the company. Earlier today, his profile from the official All Elite roster page disappeared. Later, Fightful confirmed that the 33-year-old star had left the promotion.

One of the primary reasons for not renewing his contract may be creative differences between the partners. His former partner, Ortiz, revealed Mike didn't want to tag with him in the future. This led to their split up in October.

Following his departure, fans wonder if the 33-year-old star would join WWE now that he's a free agent. A fan also hilariously mentioned Santana joining Rey Mysterio's LWO in WWE.

Santana revealed why he wanted to split with Ortiz in AEW

Speaking with Fightful's In The Weeds, the former LAX member discussed the reason for wanting to split up.

"For me, personally, I realized that it's about that time. For me. I'm happy with everything that we've done and with the run that we had. It was great. We got to accomplish a lot of things together. We came up together, we helped each other get through a lot of things. Sometimes, things happen for a reason. There is a lot of personal stuff, but that's between him and me and for him and me to deal with. We decided to be professionals and we have a job. We decided to do that job," said Santana.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H hires Mike Santana in the future, just like they signed Shawn Spears recently.

Do you think leaving AEW was the right decision for the star? Let us know in the comments section below.

