"Triple h sign him before TK" - Fans convinced former WWE name would be revealed as mystery partner for The Elite at AEW Blood and Guts

AEW is set to debut at Boston's TD Garden on July 19 with an explosive Blood & Guts match.

The highly anticipated showdown will feature The Elite, comprising The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page, going head-to-head against the formidable Blackpool Combat Club led by Jon Moxley. However, one twist in the tale has fans buzzing with excitement.

After a brutal assault on The Elite during the latest episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley declared that the two rival factions would finally settle their differences inside a steel cage. With the stakes raised higher, fans eagerly await news about The Elite's mystery teammate for the match.

Unfortunately, plans involving former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson have reportedly been scrapped due to an injury. This has left fans speculating who could fill the void and join forces with The Elite.

Twitter has come up with theories, with many fans convinced that a former WWE name Kota Ibushi with a history of involvement with The Elite, might make his long-awaited AEW debut as their mystery partner. Ibushi also has a strong bond with the group during their NJPW days. Interestingly, some fans also urge Triple H to re-sign Ibushi before Tony Khan can get him.

Check out the reactions below:

liVFAN @Romanguy1975 @AllEliteChief triple h sign him before tk @AllEliteChief triple h sign him before tk

Just Here for the Zipline @karatecult @AllEliteChief Definitely Ibushi. Dude's not gonna miss a crazy cage match where he can do a moonsault off the top of the cage in @AllEliteChief Definitely Ibushi. Dude's not gonna miss a crazy cage match where he can do a moonsault off the top of the cage in

As count down to the days for AEW Blood and Guts begins, speculation continues to mount. Will Kota Ibushi make a shocking appearance alongside The Elite, or is another surprise in store for fans?

AEW star Kenny Omega teases surprise partners against Blackpool Combat Club

Following the defeat in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing against Blackpool Combat Club, Kenny Omega expressed his desire to bring in reinforcements.

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega's allies could be Kota Ibushi or Kazuchika Okada.

"After the show went off the air, Omega did a promo for the people apologizing for the loss and not sending people home happy, but said that they had friends outside of AEW that they could bring in. The general feeling was he was referring to Kota Ibushi and there was a small Ibushi chant, but given what is going on in New Japan, some felt it could end up as Kazuchika Okada. But it does seem headed to Blood & Guts in a five vs. five match," said Dave Meltzer.

Omega apologized for the loss and mentioned their connections outside of AEW could be used for help, leading fans to speculate about Ibushi and even chant his name.

Do you want Kota Ibushi to be the mystery partner of The Elite?

