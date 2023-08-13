"Triple H sign him to WWE please", "[He's] innocent" - Fans lose it as AEW suspends 33-year-old star

Top AEW star just got suspended for 30 days for a despicable act he committed last week, and fans are in disbelief as he will not be wrestling for next few weeks.

Last week on AEW Collision, Ricky Starks sqaured off against CM Punk for the "Real" World championship. WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat was the guest outside referee. The match had all the drama as expected and fans witnessed some great wrestling as well.

At the end of the match, Punk managed to retain the title with a little assist from his old pal, Steamboat doing his duty as the outside referee. Nonetheless, the moment after the match caught fans by surprise. Following the main event, Starks being a sore loser, attacked Steamboat from behind while taking down Punk in the process as well.

The Absolute also assaulted the legend with his own belt in the middle of the ring. This week on Collision, fans were awaiting the aftermath of what happened last week. The show opened with Tony Schiavone calling out Ricky Starks and informing him that he has been suspended for the next 30 days.

The suspension restrains The Absolute from in-ring competition for the whole next month. However, Starks was furious and cut a promo after hearing the news of suspension.

Meanwhile, the fans on the internet are not seemingly delighted to hear the news as they don't want him to get suspended. Furthermore, fans have gone all out while reacting to the news of Starks' suspension, as they express their disgust. Here is how they reacted:

What's next for Ricky Starks in AEW?

Ricky Starks might be a heel right now, but he is beloved by fans and gets positive reaction regardless of his deeds. Furthermore, it is undeniable that Starks has been having the best phase of his career lately with the captivating feud against CM Punk.

Moreover, the youngster undoubtedly has a lot of potential and could be heading for greatness in the near future. Only time will tell what Tony Khan and AEW creatives have in store for The Absolute following the suspension.

