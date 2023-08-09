Triple H is wasting top WWE Superstar's talent! A potential AEW move could do wonders for his career

AEW has had the reputation of being the next destination for a lot of the ex-WWE Superstars. This may be the case for a top star whose career may be in need of rejuvenation.

Drew McIntyre can be considered one of the superstars with the greatest redemption story. In his first stint with the company he was labeled as "The Chosen One", but was a mid-card star. He left the company and returned after three years as a dominant force, and immediately racked up accolades including two WWE Championship title reigns.

Despite his recent return, McIntyre was unsuccessful in ending Gunther's run as the Intercontinental Champion. He has been unsuccessful in his past four title opportunities. The Scottish Superstar may be in need of rejuvenation, and a move to AEW could do just that.

McIntyre would have the opportunity to share the ring with several world-renowned superstars, and possibly rekindle old rivalries. An idea would be to reignite his feud with Adam Cole from NXT. In his NXT debut, Cole went after McIntyre, and now for AEW, the former WWE Champion could turn the tables, start off as a heel, and go after Adam Cole.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre reportedly missing once more after SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE last month at Money in the Bank with the intention of challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He was unsuccessful however during their match at SummerSlam.

After the match, the Scottish Warrior simply stormed out and was unresponsive to questions backstage. This was his second loss to Gunther for the title this year alone, and this could be the reason for him being upset.

Drew McIntyre has hit a rough patch recently. Despite his return after a few months' absence, it was to no avail, and he is yet to reach champion status once more.

What do you think should be the next move for McIntyre? Let us know in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here