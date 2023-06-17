"Triple H will beg him to join," "His brother will get him to WWE" - Fans react to reports of AEW star's contract expiring soon

Triple H has signed several people for WWE since taking over. While very few people have jumped ship from AEW to the Stamford-based company, fans believe that Rush could be out of Tony Khan's company after reports of his contract expiring.

Rush showed up at the Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view, aligning himself with his former partner Andrade El Idolo. On his AEW television debut, he helped the former WWE United States Champion defeat Rey Fenix. His in-ring debut came on the June 29, 2022, episode of Rampage in the Royal Rampage Battle Royal. He defeated Penta Oscuro in his singles debut for Tony Khan's company.

The Mexican star has featured frequently on weekly shows as part of the La Faccion Ingobernable stable, but a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Rush's contract would be expiring soon. The 34-year-old's brother Dragon Lee recently signed for WWE and is currently performing for the NXT brand.

This led to some fans on Twitter thinking that Rush could be on his way to the global wrestling juggernaut after his contract with AEW expires.

Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 @P__Wrestling WON: Rush's deal with AEW is believed to expire “soon.”



If I was AEW I would give Rush a long-term deal instantly since he put on great performances since joining the company.



The dude has been killing it, the fans enjoy him and he as a ton of potential. Don't let him go. WON: Rush's deal with AEW is believed to expire “soon.”If I was AEW I would give Rush a long-term deal instantly since he put on great performances since joining the company.The dude has been killing it, the fans enjoy him and he as a ton of potential. Don't let him go. https://t.co/vnDFslvBxS

Red @raj_6909 @P__Wrestling His brother will get him to WWE @P__Wrestling His brother will get him to WWE

KirbyFreeman @KirbyFreeman20 @P__Wrestling If I was a betting man, my money is RUSH is FED bound 100% to join this hermano @P__Wrestling If I was a betting man, my money is RUSH is FED bound 100% to join this hermano

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus @P__Wrestling Maybe dragon lee convinced him to go too wwe to be a linchpin of NXT? @P__Wrestling Maybe dragon lee convinced him to go too wwe to be a linchpin of NXT?

Brian Herlihy @BrianHerlihy9 @P__Wrestling I’d say WWE should at least do their due diligence and gage his interest. . AEW seems like the better fit but I wouldn’t mind seeing him challenge Carmelo for the NXT title. @P__Wrestling I’d say WWE should at least do their due diligence and gage his interest. . AEW seems like the better fit but I wouldn’t mind seeing him challenge Carmelo for the NXT title.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about Triple H as the head booker

Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as the head of creative for WWE when the latter announced his retirement in 2022. This was a positive story for fans who had grown tired of the stale creative direction of the company.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the King of King's run as the head booker, stating that he had fears when Vince McMahon returned to the company early in 2023.

"If we look back nine months ago, they had one story. That's all they had. They had Roman and all that. They didn't have any other stories. Now, since Triple H has taken over and I did fear when Vince came back that things would change. But I think Triple H has kinda righted the ship and they're still on track. They got a lot more going on now than they did nine months ago," said Mantell. [From 36:37 - 37:09]

The Bloodline story is currently one of the most captivating storylines in modern wrestling history. While the wheels were set in motion before Triple H took over, the Game has ensured that fan interest in the story has grown in recent weeks.

