Triple H will bring back 3-time World Heavyweight Champion as a surprise entrant at Royal Rumble next year, according to WWE Universe

The WWE Universe is buzzing with excitement, as they think Triple H is planning a major surprise for next year's Royal Rumble. The surprise fans want to see is 3-time World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk back in the promotion.

Punk, who last appeared in a WWE ring at the 2014 Royal Rumble, has since been absent from the promotion, except for a brief stint on the Fox show, WWE Backstage, in 2019. Since then, he made his return to wrestling 2021 in AEW.

However, Punk's journey in AEW came to an unexpected halt, following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, leading to his termination. Tony Khan announced Punk's departure in a video message, citing concerns over Punk's actions backstage at All In.

Twitter is buzzing with fans expressing their hopes for CM Punk, who is a free agent now, for a WWE return after a decade-long absence. Some fans are even calling on Triple H to make it happen, and speculate that Punk could potentially be the 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

Check out the reactions below:

However, reports also emerged that CM Punk wanted to make a comeback to Stamford-based promotion last December, and return at Royal Rumble 2023 and face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Road Dogg says CM Punk can move the needle if he comes back to WWE

During a recent episode of the 'Oh You Didn't Know' podcast, 'Road Dogg' Brian James discussed the potential of CM Punk rejoining the promotion, following his departure from AEW.

When asked if there was a chance of The Second City Saint making a comeback, Dogg did acknowledge that CM Punk's return to the promotion would certainly make a significant impact.

"I am the wrong guy to ask — that is the truth," James said. "Because I cannot hire nor fire — that is out of sight of my paygrade. I did mention recently that he would move the needle [by returning to WWE], but truth be told, that comment was made a long time ago ... or whenever that was. It just doesn't seem like the right time to even talk about it, you know? Things are happening in real-time; God only knows what's going to come out at the end of this," James added.

However, several wrestling legends like Mark Henry, Booker T, Kevin Nash have also commented on Punk getting fired from AEW.

