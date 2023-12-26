“Triple H will never bring him back” - WWE Universe unsure about former Intercontinental Champion’s return at Royal Rumble 2024

The WWE Universe has given its verdict on whether they think Triple H will bring back a former Intercontinental Champion at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The name in question is none other than Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

Matt Cardona was let go by WWE as part of its budget cuts following the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardona has since gone on to appear at various promotions and has become a household name on the independent scene.

Fan reactions 1

Matt Cardona has expressed his desire to make a comeback to the Stamford-based company, but the fans think that might not happen as Triple H does not fancy him. Others stated that if he does make a comeback, he needs to come back as Zack Ryder and not as Matt Cardona.

Fan reactions 2

There were a lot of surprising returns in World Wrestling Entertainment over the course of this year, with CM Punk being the headline name. It will be interesting to see if Cardona makes a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Matt Cardona revealed one condition if he were to return to WWE

Ever since leaving WWE, Zack Ryder has re-branded himself as Matt Cardona, which is also his real name. He has now revealed that if he does return to the Stamford-based company, he will do it as Cardona and not Ryder.

He was speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet when he essentially said that the Zack Ryder gimmick was dead. He also compared his current run on the independent scene to Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

"Zack Ryder is dead, and if I ever were to go back to WWE if it was up to me it would be as Matt Cardona. This isn't my Honky Tonk Man run. I wasn't just going to tour the indies with the headband, the glasses, Woo, Woo, Woo — No. This is like my reinvention, this is my Hollywood Hulk Hogan run if anything. I knew I needed to change." [H/T WrestlingInc]

This will come as a disappointment to some fans who wanted to see him back as Zack Ryder and not as Cardona. It will be interesting to see what Triple H thinks of this narrative if he does want to re-sign the former Intercontinental Champion.

Should Matt Cardona return to WWE as Zack Ryder? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here