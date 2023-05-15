"Triple H will regret big time," "Come back to WWE" - Twitter erupts as former US Champion teases AEW return

Former WWE US Champion Andrade El Idolo has sent wrestling fans into a frenzy with his recent teasing of a return to AEW. The wrestler has been absent from the ring for a few months, but his latest actions on Twitter have sparked speculation about his comeback.

Andrade initially hinted at his return by sharing a GIF of himself dressed in a suit and tie, giving the impression that he was preparing for something big. This immediately caught the attention of fans, who began speculating that his tweet indicated an imminent return to the promotion.

With Andrade's recent tease on Twitter, fans are eagerly anticipating his comeback. Some speculate that he might make a grand entrance on AEW Dynamite, similar to other stars who have returned and gone straight to Tony Khan's office.

Others are hopeful that he might consider a return to WWE, his former wrestling home.

Andrade was injured during a match in August 2022 and has been recovering since then. The 33-year-old star is expected to make a full recovery and return to the ring soon.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding Andrade's potential return continue to grow. Only time will tell where his wrestling journey will take him, but fans are undeniably excited to see him back in action.

Andrade El Idolo recently revealed in an interview with Lucha Libre Online that his contract with AEW is nearing its expiration. The former WWE United States Champion made his debut with All Elite Wrestling in June 2021 and last competed at the September 2022 All Out pay-per-view in the Casino Ladder Match.

During the interview, Andrade clarified that he is still affiliated with AEW but mentioned that his contract is about to end.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said.

With Andrade El Idolo hinting at a return and his contract expiration looming, fans can now look forward to his potential appearance in the wrestling ring once again.

