"Triple H will regret," "That’d be a slap in the face" - Fans in utter disbelief as former WWE Superstar receives an offer to join major promotion

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has been in the news ever since he was fired from AEW in September.

Over the last few weeks, there have been lots of rumors and subtle references that suggested The Second City Saint might be going back to his old stomping ground, WWE.

Now, a new company has thrown its name in the hat, and that is none other than Impact Wrestling. Impact, fka TNA, has been short of big name superstars for a while now, and with them offering a deal to sign Punk, that void could be filled.

Fans on Twitter had a different view of the whole situation, with some saying that Punk would never go there and others claiming that if he did go there, Triple H would regret it.

Given that the fans' reaction to the news has been mixed, it will be interesting to see if CM Punk will indeed have a look at the offer.

Vince Russo thinks WWE may not bring in CM Punk

CM Punk and WWE had a very complicated relationship, and much of that was down to compatibility issues.

Now, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has given his two cents on whether World Wrestling Entertainment would take back Punk. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, he mentioned that The Second City Saint was never a big name for WWE, and he was only over with the casual fans.

"I have got to say this, and I have said this all along. When you go back and look at the ratings, CM Punk came after the Attitude Era. Bro ratings were going down when Punk was there. I have said this all along, CM Punk was not over to the casual audience. He was over to the same people Daniel Bryan was over to. He was not over to the casual fans ever. I don't think they need this money. He'll make them merch money out of the yin-yang. No question about it, he'll sell a lot of merch. I don't think it's worth for them to rock the boat," said Vince Russo.

Russo does seem to make some good points. If Punk does indeed come back, there needs to be a lot of soul-searching and mending of the fences that need to be done.

Will CM Punk come back to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

