“Triple H is not wrong,” “Khan being bratty per usual” – Fans chime in on the fiery war of words between WWE and AEW management

WWE and AEW are no strangers to throwing a couple of jabs at each other when the opportunity arises, and the latest war of words between the companies' higher-ups has the entire wrestling world talking.

During the WWE production, The American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary, Triple H took a not-so-subtle dig at his competition. He labeled them the "secondary promotion" while commenting on Cody Rhodes' desire to become WWE Champion:

"It’s taking that gamble again and saying - I didn’t grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion," Triple H said.

Tony Khan never takes these comments lightly, and in trademark fashion, he retorted with an equally witty remark. The AEW President said the following to the Orlando Sentinel:

"We certainly won't be the secondary promotion at All In."

All In is AEW's upcoming pay-per-view event set to take place at Wembley Stadium and break several records in terms of attendance and ticket sales. Some have dubbed the August 27th show the biggest event of the year.

Khan continued:

"We're No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren't his words, to be fair, but we're not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets.... I'm proud of where we're at and we're not taking a back seat to anybody." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Naturally, the internet wrestling community has taken note of this exchange between two of the most powerful men in the industry. Twitter users have shared their reactions to the latest developments:

QtpieJillybeans💝🗡️(#KrossCult) @jillsteet05 being bratty per usual @WrestlingNewsCo Khanbeing bratty per usual

Blade McG IV (SCM) @Blade___McG @WrestlingNewsCo He’s so butt hurt by one comment, love to see it.

Ｓｌｏｔｈｍｅｉｓｔｅｒ🦥（衛穏デ) @Slothmeister83 @WrestlingNewsCo Triple H is not wrong. I love AEW, I really do, but it would be delusional to think that AEW is really a contender to WWE at the moment. Maybe in the future, if they can come up with some good storylines that really captivate the audience and brings in new viewers.

BBK @BlueBagKey @WrestlingNewsCo A stadium show with absolutely no buildup LMAOOOOOOOO Triple H ain’t tell a lie

BG43 @bgillett43 @WrestlingNewsCo We see the ratings and attendance for every show...they are easily number 2, a distant number 2 at that. Dude needs to just mind his own ship. They want AEW to get mad and try and compete because they can't, not right now at least.

Darth Vader 🇺🇸 @DarthVader2024 @WrestlingNewsCo Wwe is running out of money, AEW will be bigger than WWE soon

It is unlikely that this debate will be resolved anytime soon. So in the meantime, fans can just enjoy the fact that both promotions are doing well and that the business as a whole continues to grow.

WWE is also gearing up for a huge show

While AEW gets its ducks in a row for a monumental event across the pond, WWE has a huge show of its own to worry about on American soil.

This weekend marks the 36th consecutive SummerSlam event. This year's installment will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and boasts a stacked card.

With SummerSlam traditionally being one of the biggest events of the year, fans can expect some surprises to occur on top of the exciting action that has already been revealed.

