"Try hard to get Vince's attention" - Fans divided by claim that Vince McMahon was right about ex-WWE star who left in 2021

The wrestling world has erupted after a top AEW star referenced WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon in his wrestling gear. The star in question is MJF.

Last night during AEW Dynamite, MJF took on Adam Cole in a world championship eliminator match. The Salt of the Earth's ring gear was unique, and the wrestling world noticed the details in his attire.

Friedman wore an elbow pad with the phrase 'VINCE WAS RIGHT.' This detail was in reference to the world champion's promo segment from last week's episode of Dynamite. The 27-year-old spoke harshly about Cole last Wednesday, recalling the rumors about McMahon not believing in the former WWE NXT Champion.

"A certain individual in Titan Towers didn’t think you had top guy potential, and that individual's name was Vince McMahon (...) big fan, by the way (...) Vince McMahon was right," MJF said.

Fans on Twitter were convinced that Friedman is pulling all the strings to possibly receive a WWE offer when his AEW contract expires in 2024.

Some viewers also felt that this was typical MJF and that they should expect nothing less from him.

Other fans were frustrated with the subtle dig as they felt that the AEW World Champion used WWE references to gain 'cheap heat.'

This match was a must-win for the former NXT Champion, as it would have earned him a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship.

Throughout the match, both stars exchanged several blows. Friedman also tried to cheat his way to victory but could not do so. Adam Cole hit his signature move twice during the contest, attempting to score a pinfall victory. But as referee Bryce Remsburg went for the third count, the bell rang. The match was declared a draw because it reached the 30-minute time limit.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae reacted to the promo segment between MJF and Adam Cole

The promo segment from last week's episode of Dynamite kickstarted the feud between Cole and Friedman. During the exchange, Friedman took multiple shots at the former WWE Superstar, including mocking his girlfriend.

Cole retaliated by claiming that his partner, Britt Baker, would easily beat up The Salt of the Earth. Following this segment, Summer Rae took to Twitter to react to the angle, praising both stars.

"Ummmmm….this promo is everything 😳👏🏼 from both sides!" Summer Rae tweeted.

Following last night's time-limit draw, MJF is set to defend his AEW World Championship at the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

