“Tuesday is going to feel like WrestleMania in both companies” - Major star to come in and help WWE deflate Edge’s AEW debut? Fans have their say

This coming Tuesday, the weekly war between AEW and WWE's NXT brand is reignited, and fans are in for a wild evening. However, the possibility of a major star returning to his former company to help give them the edge against the competition has caught the attention of social media users the world over.

October 11th will mark the AEW in-ring debut of Adam Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar made a historic appearance at this past weekend's WrestleDream pay-per-view, and fans are eagerly anticipating his first outing between the ropes for Tony Khan's company.

To counter this, WWE announced that John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Paul Heyman will all appear on next week's episode of NXT. The spirit of competition between these two promotions is well and truly alive, but Shawn Michaels and Triple H may still have one more trick up their sleeves.

Fightful Wrestling posted a hilarious meme of Triple H speaking to who many have assumed to be CM Punk about showing up on NXT next week. While the tongue-in-cheek joke was obviously made in good jest, fans have wasted no time chiming in on the notion.

Two fans took this hypothetical scenario even further, with one user fantasy booking a once-in-a-lifetime bout between Triple H and Cody Rhodes and the other suggesting that CM Punk's may not be enough and that The Undertaker would need to be brought in:

As unlikely as it is for CM Punk to show up in WWE next week and NXT, no less, it's always great to have some fun and think up these far-out dream situations. Nonetheless, next Tuesday is bound to be a memorable day on the 2023 wrestling calendar, with the fans coming out as the real winners of this war.

Shawn Michaels "welcomes" CM Punk back to WWE

The cherry on top of this entire social media meme is that it has somewhat materialized in the real world. Shawn Michaels openly expressed his willingness to welcome CM Punk to NXT should the opportunity arise:

"Of course, we would welcome him here in NXT. I always enjoyed working with Phil. I understood him. We were once at TV, he pulled out an autograph I signed for him."

It definitely takes a lot more than some words from HBK to make this deal happen, but this is at least a start. It looks as though the ball is now in the Second City Saint's court over whether he returns to WWE or not.

