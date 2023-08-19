Twitter erupts as a massive possibility emerges after Edge's final WWE match on SmackDown

Wrestling fans are still dizzy from the thrill of Edge's retirement match and everything that happened in it. The match showed off both wrestlers' advanced techniques as the crowd chanted, "This is awesome."

Fans can never get enough of the Rated R Superstar, and there's already internet chatter about what's on Edge's mind, now that his run with WWE is over. Fans are wondering whether he will look at dominating the roster at AEW in the coming months.

Several ex-WWE wrestlers call AEW their roster home, beginning with the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Bubba Ray Dudley. Even Cody Rhodes, who recently beat Brock Lesnar at Summerslam '23, has had a fantastic AEW run.

Edge reveals his immediate plan to fans after the show went off the air

Adam Copeland had a fantastic match with Sheamus to close out his career with WWE. It has now been revealed that after the show ended, he took to the mic and addressed the audience at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

"What I can say... is this is my last time in front of you all."

Fans are eager to see him in AEW, and part of the reason behind the eagerness is Christian Cage. The two have had a brilliant run in the WWE as tag team partners. Christian is already signed up with the Tony Khan brand. The two were an integral part of the Attitude era of WWE, and even the most hardened fan will love to see them together again.

What do you think? Will Edge return to the ring anytime soon? And if yes, which organization will he choose? Sound off in the comments section.

