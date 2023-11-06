Two former World Heavyweight Champions are in line to make WWE return after Kairi Sane, according to fans

WWE fans were in for a shock when Kairi Sane showed up at Crown Jewel. Her interference in the women’s title match ensured that Iyo Sky successfully retained her title against Bianca Belair.

Another reason for the fans to be happy is that Survivor Series: WarGames is due to take place on November 25th, and a lot of fans are expecting a few big names to return, namely CM Punk and Randy Orton.

One fan took to Twitter to state that with WarGames being confirmed, and Kairi Sane now back, the return of the two former WWE champions will make it a great year for wrestling.

"War Games confirmed, Kairi is back, now we just waiting for Randy and Punk 🥹🙏."

Expand Tweet

That sent the fans into a frenzy, and they replied to that post expressing their thoughts about how things have been so far.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

If Randy Orton and CM Punk do indeed make their respective returns to WWE, then it will most definitely be one of the greatest years in wrestling history. With AEW also making waves, it has been a while since the wrestling world has seen a golden age.

John Cena hails Randy Orton and compares him to WWE legend Shawn Michaels

John Cena and Randy Orton have been among some of the better wrestlers in the world for a while. Despite their age, they still somehow manage to wow the fans in the arena, and around the globe.

Now, Cena has acknowledged his long time rival, and compared him to Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

In a recent interview with WWE.com, Cena said:

"Randy is my generation's Shawn Michaels," said Cena. "He has [an] understanding of nuance, and how important it is. He has the best timing of anybody. Like, he's always there, he's never late. He shows emotion as a performer. He's incredible. He makes difficult look simple, always." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

That is some high praise indeed from The Leader of the Cenation, and if Randy makes a comeback, it will be interesting to see who he will target next.

Are you excited about Randy Orton’s return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here