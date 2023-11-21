"Typical WWE pettiness" - Fans react after Michael Cole refuses to namedrop top AEW star on RAW

Michael Cole has once again captured fans' attention with his commentary on the latest episode of RAW. This week, the veteran seemingly refused to namedrop top AEW star Chris Jericho while discussing a significant record.

During The Miz's entrance on RAW, Cole mentioned that if The A-Lister dethrones Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, he will tie the record for the most reigns with the gold. However, the 56-year-old did not acknowledge that Jericho has won the workhorse title the most number of times.

Cole seemingly did not reference the nine-time IC Champion because the latter is now signed to WWE's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling. While on commentary, the veteran said:

"The eight-time Intercontinental Champion [Miz], and if he can pin Gunther this coming Saturday, he will be tied with the most Intercontinental Championship reigns in history."

Fans on social media quickly noticed this, sharing varied reactions.

Michael Cole indirectly referenced AEW on an episode of RAW

Michael Cole has been a part of WWE for decades and has called some of the most memorable matches during his tenure. On a recent episode of RAW, the veteran pointed out that Cody Rhodes wrestled in his first match back on SmackDown at Capital One Arena while indirectly referring to his participation in the television debut of AEW Dynamite.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H seemingly referenced AEW while discussing Rhodes in the documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan took shots at Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Vince McMahon ahead of Dynamite and NXT's recent head-to-head battle.

