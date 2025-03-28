"U both belong in WWE" "You’re next" - Fans urge 33-year-old star to follow Saraya (fka Paige) out of AEW

Former Women's World Champion Saraya has officially left AEW. The female star could potentially head back to WWE, and wrestling fans want to see former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker follow Saraya to the Stamford-based promotion.

Britt Baker has been off AEW television for the past few months. Many reports emerged that Tony Khan decided not to use her on All Elite Wrestling programming due to her backstage issues. The 33-year-old star has made some cryptic posts in the past months, which have sparked conversations that she may be planning to leave the company.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Britt Baker showed support for her friend Saraya after she announced her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The fans reacted to the post and dropped some interesting comments. They said Britt Baker belongs in WWE and could be the next big signing of the promotion.

Some other fans claimed that Saraya versus Britt Baker could be a future WrestleMania main event and encouraged Triple H to sign both stars.

"Britt Baker vs Saraya in the WWE. I speak for all cinema fans from the WWE that we want this match to headline WrestleMania," a fan tweeted.

"Brit and Saraya having some epics in @WWE ?! I’m all in on that!!!! @TripleH do your thing Trip!!! @StephMcMahon WM main event in the making!!" another fan tweeted.

"That WWE reunion will be so wholesome," a fan stated.

Saraya reveals conversation with Tony Khan before leaving AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan always tries to maintain great relations with his All Elite talent. He recently released a bunch of names like Miro, Ricky Saints, Malakai Black, Rey Fenix, and more. Saraya, who also departed the promotion recently, spoke about her last conversation with Khan.

In an interview on the Busted Open Radio, Saraya praised Tony Khan for being supportive. She acknowledged how there was no spot for her in All Elite Wrestling and that leaving the company was a mutual decision.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's... there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything and the door is always open," she said. [From 1:16 - 1:38]

We will have to wait and see if Saraya returns to WWE in the upcoming months.

