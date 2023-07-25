"U return at SummerSlam" - Only one man can help Cody Rhodes against Brock Lesnar, according to WWE Universe

The wrestling world recently urged one WWE legend to help Cody Rhodes in his heated storyline with Brock Lesnar. The talent in question is AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

Last week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Lesnar lay a vicious beatdown on The American Nightmare. The Beast Incarnate hit the F5 on the floor – in front of Cody's mother, no less – and applied the Kimura Lock a couple of times before accepting Rhodes' challenge for the SummerSlam premium live event.

Cody Rhodes' brother, Dustin Rhodes, wasn't too thrilled with the former Universal Champion's actions and shared an expletive-laden message on Twitter. Fans noticed the tweet and urged The Natural to help his brother against Brock Lesnar.

Jim Cornette shares his thoughts on Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2023

While speaking on a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran said that Cody Rhodes should defeat Brock Lesnar in dominant fashion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cornette added that while there can be some shenanigans in the future, there should be no doubts that The American Nightmare is the clear victor.

"How are they gonna get by with or get away with or is there any way to that, Cody beating Brock pretty decisively? I don't know that Brock should ever tap out in a WWE ring but he should beat him 1-2-3 at this point with - I'm not saying there can't be shenanigans in the finish but it can't be like somebody hits Brock with a truck and he's laying there and Cody steals it. It has to be Cody doing something pretty dominant, 1-2-3," said Cornette. [3:31-4:13]

With both stars having a win apiece, it will be interesting to see who gets the feud-ending win at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

