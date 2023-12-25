While Rhea Ripley always has the fans talking, a recent picture during the Christmas holiday in her hometown made the fans feel worried for a certain former WWE star.

Mami has been spotted enjoying her overseas WWE promotional tour in her native land of Australia recently. Moreover, she has been accompanied on the trip by none other than her Latino Heat, Dominik Mysterio.

She and her Dom Dom have been all over social media enjoying the thrilling experiences of the Land Down Under. Furthermore, they would also be spending Christmas together after dropping a recent photo on Instagram, where Dominik is happily sitting on Rhea's lap under the Christmas tree.

This happy celebration left the fans feeling worried for Ripley's real-life fiance, and current AEW star, Buddy Matthews as they believed that Mami should have been celebrating it with him instead of her supposed onscreen love interest, Dominik Mysterio.

Fans' reactions to Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's Christmas photo

Rhea Ripley's Christmas celebrations are much better this time than last year

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are surely looking happier this year at Christmas, especially after considering the events that transpired during last year's holiday.

As many would remember, Dominik Mysterio and his Mami were brewing up to be one of the hottest angles in WWE at the time. This happened after the junior Mysterio turned on his legendary father, Rey Mysterio, and aligned himself with The Judgment Day.

Dom Dom and The Nightmare decided to spoil the Christmas celebrations for Rey and his wife by invading their home during dinner. After a brief altercation, Dominik's mother, and Rey's wife, Angie smacked Ripley right across the face, not before Mysterio called the police on his own son.

This marked the beginning of his "prison-hardened ex-convict" persona with the rivalry culminating at WrestleMania 39 between a father-son showdown that Rey won.

For now, Rey and Dominik are on separate shows with their rivalry apparently ending early last year. However, Dom still doesn't leave any chance to insult his father even today, and that could potentially see these two clash once again against each other in the future.

