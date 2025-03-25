Unexpected crossover: AEW star attends season 2 premiere of hit series The Last of Us

An AEW star was seen attending the season 2 premiere of the hit series The Last of Us in what was an unexpected crossover. Although this overlapping between the wrestling and acting worlds is a fairly common practice these days.

Anthony Bowens has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling ever since The Acclaimed split after his former tag team partner Max Caster turned on both him and Billy Gunn in what was seen as a shocking move. Despite the recent setback, Bowens appears to be busy at least outside the ring.

A few weeks ago he was seen at the red carpet premiere of the film Queen of the Ring and now, he has attended the season 2 premiere of the hit series. The official X (fka Twitter) account of AEW on TV tweeted the following:

“Anthony Bowens looking sharp on the red carpet for @thelastofus season 2 premiere in Los Angeles!”

Anthony Bowens addresses AEW return

As mentioned earlier, Anthony Bowens has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based company since splitting with former Acclaimed partner Max Caster. It was not easy for the fans of the tag team to witness the breakup.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at the premiere of Queen of the Ring, the former member of the Acclaimed addressed his return and said:

“All I can say is that you are looking at the 'Pride of Professional Wrestling,' AEW's resident Five-Tool Player. When I come back, when I show up, that is a mystery. I know when the perfect time is, and you just have to stay tuned. You gotta tune into Dynamite, tune into Collision, tune into the pay-per-views. You never know when the Five-Tool Player is gonna show up.”

The fans will no doubt want him to come back and target Max Caster, especially since the latter has been bragging about how he ran Bowens out of the company.

