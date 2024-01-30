Unseen footage of ex-WWE star botching moonsault against Eddie Kingston goes viral after AEW Collision

AEW Collision saw a major botch that had some fans squirming in their seats while others could not contain their laughter. The incident took place as Eddie Kingston took on ex-WWE star Willie Mack on Saturday.

The match started off respectfully as the two men were dishing out good shots. The botch in question took place from Willie Mack’s side as he went for a standing moonsault on Kingston, who was lying in the middle of the ring.

Mack got up in the air with great agility but was not able to flip and land properly on Eddie, and he ended up landing awkwardly on his neck. Thankfully, he was not injured. The match continued, much to the relief of the crowd, who clearly felt uncomfortable watching that spot.

Kingston went on to defeat Willie on AEW Collision and later had a tense run-in with Bryan Danielson. We will no doubt see another match between the two, as the animosity they share clearly hasn't dissipated.

AEW star Eddie Kingston wants to go fight in Japan

AEW Continental and NJPW Strong Champion Eddie Kingston has revealed that he is waiting for permission from Tony Khan to return to NJPW.

Kingston was speaking to Going Ringside when he said that he loves working in Japan and that he is eagerly waiting to go back with his titles.

"I'm waiting for them to send me back. I love Japan. Japan was everything I wanted and more. That's a different subject. AEW's office has to talk with New Japan's office, especially New Japan Strong, their other promotion, and they have to make sure they can get everything settled with the titles and bringing them together and how to defend it," he said.

Eddie is no doubt a great ambassador for All Elite Wrestling, and sending him to NJPW to represent the company will likely be a good way to build more goodwill between the two promotions.

