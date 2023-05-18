"Usos and Solo can't save his a*s" - Fans react to the possibility of WWE legend returning to face Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has often had to rely on his fellow Bloodline members, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, to retain his titles. However, some feel that even they wouldn't be able to save the Tribal Chief if CM Punk were to return to the company and challenge him.

CM Punk has been the center of attention for a long time, ever since he caused his All Out media scrum rant and the Brawl Out incident last September. There have been a myriad of rumors surrounding his future. While there is no confirmation, there is the belief that he could be returning to the Jacksonville-based company with the introduction of AEW's Saturday night show Collision.

There have also been reports that there has been a fallout between the Second City Saint and Tony Khan over the reappointment of Ace Steele. With this development, some fans expressed their reaction to the possibility of the Voice of the Voiceless coming back to WWE to clash against Roman Reigns.

Viper  @ViperXero



Best In The World vs. The Tribal Chief speaks for itself. Whilst I firmly believe CM Punk is on his way back to AEW, regardless of what is being said in the media - I have a glimmer of hope that one day, eventually Punk will return to WWE and do the biggest business possible.Best In The World vs. The Tribal Chief speaks for itself. Whilst I firmly believe CM Punk is on his way back to AEW, regardless of what is being said in the media - I have a glimmer of hope that one day, eventually Punk will return to WWE and do the biggest business possible.Best In The World vs. The Tribal Chief speaks for itself. 💰 https://t.co/BCbZ4VabCP

marvin leong @marvinleong31 @ViperXero If Punk still has to have a main event match at Mania, then yeah, he would he back one day to face Roman. That the guarantee Main Event @ViperXero If Punk still has to have a main event match at Mania, then yeah, he would he back one day to face Roman. That the guarantee Main Event

Random Wrestling Fan @OmegaFan2023 @ViperXero He is not the best in the world.... he doesn't even care about wrestling. @ViperXero He is not the best in the world.... he doesn't even care about wrestling.

LansingRocks @201stplace @TiffanyLuv24 @316REIGNS I don't know about seth but Roman said it clearly that even if he doesn't like Punk but he's willing to work with him professionally. @TiffanyLuv24 @316REIGNS I don't know about seth but Roman said it clearly that even if he doesn't like Punk but he's willing to work with him professionally.

CM Punk is a 6-time WWE World Champion and has had some of the greatest matches in the company's history. A return to take on the Head of the Table would definitely get fans' pulses racing.

WWE legend Bully Ray felt that CM Punk's AEW return should be announced ahead of time

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling resulted in an absurdly high rating on AEW Rampage.

WWE legend Bully Ray feels Tony Khan should announce his return ahead of time to boost the ratings.

"I would announce it," Bully Ray said. "Because I'd want the entire wrestling community to be sitting in their chairs watching it live on television, so now I can count that my rating was higher." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

He continued:

"People will say ratings don't matter, but when the rating is good, people will scream to the top of their lungs about how great the rating was," he said. "Even though it's outdated, it's still a gauge we've got to go to because if a company puts on must-see television, people will still be doing the old school thing of sitting in front of their television sets." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

If CM Punk returns to AEW, it will be a huge moment for the company. The next few weeks are set to be very interesting for the promotion.

