"Very big mistake" - Fans are furious with AEW over recent announcement

Fans are furious over AEW's recent announcement on social media.

AEW fans are some of the most passionate wrestling fans, and they aren't afraid to voice their opinions. Their fans can be vocal about things they don't, and they aren't afraid to let Tony Khan or AEW know about it.

Recently, All Elite Wrestling announced there would be hosting Double or Nothing in Las Vegas again this year. While Vegas might seem like a good location, the fans were upset over the announcement since the Vegas crowd seemed boring during last year's PPV. The fans took to social media to let their opinions be heard. Check out some of the reactions below:

This fans questioned whether Vegas has had a good crowd since the initial Double or Nothing PPV.

One fan urged Tony Khan's promotion to stop going to Vegas for Double or Nothing due to the terrible crowds.

One fan even suggested that Texas should get a PPV over Vegas.

AEW President Tony Khan hasn't fired Jack Perry due to fear of getting sued, according to Jim Cornette

At All In last year, Jack Perry got into a backstage altercation against CM Punk which resulted in him getting suspended indefinitely while the latter was fired. Since then, Perry has appeared at NJPW, but he is yet to return to AEW television. It was also recently reported that Tony Khan was still mad over the incident.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette mentioned that Khan hasn't fired Jack Perry yet due to fear of getting sued.

"So what Tony [Khan] did was they sent him [Jack Perry] home, and they kept paying him because I'm sure Tony got legal advice from his company. That's, 'Oh, if we fire him because he got front face locked, he'll sue us!' which he probably would have, maybe you would have," he said.

He continued:

"And now maybe he wants to get back in the ring or whatever. Maybe he's made a goddamn enough noise. Well, go to New Japan. Tony won't have to see you because his feelings are hurt, and he doesn't want to get into this because he'll quiver and shake and fear for his life, right?" [3:06 - 3:53]

It will be interesting to see when Jack Perry returns to Tony Khan's promotion.

