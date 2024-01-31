Veteran journalist details AEW’s worrying ticket sales, compares it to major promotion

It is no secret that AEW has had lackluster ticket sales as of late, however, they are now treading towards alarming levels, as not only have they ventured towards lower average sales, but they have begun to match other rival promotions.

Three weeks ago, the promotion had its Dynamite: Homecoming show at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, which was their main headquarters during the pandemic. It was reported that despite having a capacity of only 2500 seats, they had only sold under 2,000 of these as of a week before the event.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about AEW's ticket sales predicament. He expressed how indeed the numbers were very low. He mentioned his previous remark about comparing this to WCW 2000, and how the promotion had gone even lower than that. He then claimed they were at TNA levels when they were touring.

"This level is a really low level for a touring promotion. People hate when I say WCW 2000, but WCW 2000 averaged 2667 paid attendance and these shows of late are lower than that. This is TNA level when they were touring, maybe even below some of the TNA crowds." [H/T RSN]

First time-ever match set for AEW Dynamite

Tomorrow on Dynamite, a first-ever singles clash between two former WWE Superstars will take place. This match was made official already by Tony Khan himself.

This would be between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy, who have never gone head-to-head despite being in the same promotions for several years now. The Charismatic Enigma will be coming off of a tough loss against Swerve Strickland last week, while Moxley will be making his Dynamite return after more than a month. He was last seen winning a three-way match to win the Gold League of the Continental Classic.

"This Wednesday 1/31 New Orleans, LA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @JonMoxley vs. @JEFFHARDYBRAND Mox vs. Jeff Hardy 1-on-1 for the first time ever, fighting for a valuable win on the night that the AEW Rankings make a long-awaited return: THIS WEDNESDAY!" Khan tweeted.

Despite another interesting card for this week's episode of Dynamite, they continue their streak of having underwhelming ticket sales, and it seems that only the sales for their Revolution event have been going well so far.

