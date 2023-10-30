Veteran speculates on a possible WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Kevin Owens

CM Punk could be on his way back to WWE, and everyone in the wrestling world is weighing in on what The Second City Saint could do upon his return. There is no shortage of potential dream matches for Punk, but is a WrestleMania bout against Kevin Owens one of them?

Speaking on their Keepin' It 100 podcast, industry veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno shared their thoughts on the topic. Given that Owens recently jumped over to SmackDown and is once again a singles star, the theory is that he could be getting primed for a blockbuster match with CM Punk at The Show of Shows. However, Konnan does not believe that this is the case.

"I don't think so," he simply responded when posed with the idea. [01:46 onwards]

Owens and Punk allegedly have backstage heat from their shared time in Ring of Honor. The story goes that The Voice of the Voiceless allegedly once told Owens to wrestle without a shirt. The former Universal Champion did so and subsequently had a bad match. The two were then involved in a heated altercation after the development.

This could lay the groundwork for a big-time feud between these two passionate stars. But only time will tell if this ever materializes.

Disco Inferno wants to see CM Punk versus new faces in WWE

Chiming in on the idea of CM Punk squaring up against Kevin Owens, Disco Inferno said it would make more sense for the self-proclaimed Best in the World to go up against newer stars that WWE fans have adopted as their favorites.

Inferno listed names like LA Knight and The Usos as examples. While these would certainly be intriguing matchups, Punk and Owens would still be a viable option by these parameters because even though they have crossed paths, they have not had a televised one-on-one contest.

Both men give off a similar aura in that they are so believable with everything they do, making a headline contest between them something that the WWE Universe will undoubtedly invest in.

