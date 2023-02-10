Veteran suggests a heel turn is needed to "resuscitate" former AEW World Champion; compares to Charlotte Flair

A wrestling veteran recently discussed how a former AEW World Champion's return to the promotion could possibly not work out.

The star in question, CM Punk, has been off the pro-wrestling grid since the infamous media scrum following last year's All Out pay-per-view. Subsequently, several stars were suspended from the promotion.

While Punk has been wildly popular with fans, Konnan believes the star requires a heel turn to work on Tony Khan's roster. On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, he spoke about how the Second City Saint was a better heel than a babyface, similar to Charlotte Flair.

"You only have one chance to make a good first impression and that ship's already sailed. Punk already came back after seven years, you really didn't do sh*t with him, and if he comes back now, I think he kind of left a little bit, to me in my eyes, as tainted goods. Unless you have a real good angle or something that's gonna resuscitate this guy, I don't think it's going to be that big of a deal... I like Punk as a heel. He's a real good heel, not as a nice guy. It's like Charlotte, I don't like her as a babyface. She's like a natural heel." (1:17 - 2:04)

CM Punk may potentially return to AEW soon

While the Second City Saint has been out of action for a long time, he may finally return this year.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that CM Punk may be available to work for AEW in the next couple of months. He also talked about whether rekindling the feud between MJF and Punk was possible.

“Punk’s not gonna be the guy either. I know some people might say, ‘Well Punk’s coming back’ (…) Punk may come back. He will be available to come back if they want to use him in a couple of months. It’s not like it’s so far in the future. And of course, if they were to bring Punk back, that opens up a lot of other issues that we can talk about another day.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

second city aew fan @ithinkiwont CM Punk returns and confronts The Elite CM Punk returns and confronts The Elite https://t.co/ZJkZu5HzYe

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming months.

Do you want to see CM Punk back in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Please credit the original source and add a H/T if you use any quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes