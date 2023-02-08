Veterans dismiss fan backlash to MJF's 'unacceptable' comparing of 4-time WWE Champion to Adolf Hitler during AEW Dynamite

Much of AEW World Champion MJF's success can be attributed to his ability to talk. But he may have gone too far when he compared Bryan Danielson to Adolf Hitler during last week's Dynamite. However, neither Disco Inferno nor Konnan agree with that sentiment.

Bryan Danielson has been in pursuit of the Long Islander's world title since December and is currently wrestling every week to earn his opportunity at Revolution. The fact that MJF is a champion seemingly on the run from his challenger was even brought up by the Long Islander last week.

Riffing on his own Jewish faith, he told Bryan Danielson that he was not the first to run away from a blue-eyed man. Of course, this is a blatant reference to The Holocaust, effectively comparing Bryan to Adolf Hitler and his Third Reich.

The statement was not to everyone's taste as a fan wrote in to Keepin' it 100's Video Mailbag, deeming the comment "unacceptable" before noting that they found it offensive as a practicing Jew. However, Disco Inferno disagreed with that notion, opining that MJF's role is to offend, and as such he has done his job.

"Well that's what MJF does, Ryan, he offends people. So you know if you're offended then he did his job I guess," Disco Inferno said. (0:00-0:25)

Konnan also said he had no issues with the line.

"Yeah I'm okay with that," Konnan said. (0:35-0:40)

Check out the full clip below:

MJF will face Konosuke Takeshita during this week's AEW Dynamite

Roles will be reversed this week as it's MJF who will wrestle during AEW Dynamite.

Konosuke Takeshita came to the aid of Bryan during last week's show, with his and MJF's brawl spilling out into the backstage area. Renee Paquette interrupted the fight to announce that Tony Khan had made a bout between the pair official for this week.

Now, if Takeshita secures a win over the world champion, he will earn a shot at the title somewhere further down the line. The Japanese stand-out was also the first to face Bryan Danielson after the American Dragon was tasked to wrestle weekly.

What did you make of MJF's comment during AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

