"Vince definitely ruined Hunter's plans", "He was all WWE" - Tony Khan's big AEW signing has left fans disappointed on Twitter

AEW Dynamite had a surprising start this week as Switchblade Jay White made his presence known in Long Island. However, Tony Khan's big signing has left some fans disappointed and confused.

White's surprise arrival was during the introductory match between Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson. He interrupted the fight and proceeded to beat Starks down. The match was declared a no-contest and discontinued. White's appearance has created a buzz among wrestling fans, as many have been waiting for him to make a move after leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The announcement of Switchblade joining AEW came as a surprise, as many wrestling fans had been anticipating him signing with WWE. Even rumors about a potential agreement with the company were circulating.

Some fans believe that the return of Vince McMahon to the WWE creative team has played a role in Jay White's decision to sign with AEW.

It remains to be seen what role Jay White will play in Tony Khan's promotion and how he will fare against AEW's top talents. Nonetheless, his surprise appearance has added a new layer of excitement to AEW's already-stacked roster.

