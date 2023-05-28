"Vince is gonna fire him","AEW sign him please" - Twitter reacts to former WWE World Champion losing at Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia was a major event in the wrestling calendar year, with several big matchups taking place in the Premium Live Event. The newly introduced World Heavyweight Champion was set to be crowned, and Seth Rollins emerged as the victor after defeating AJ Styles. This caused a flurry of reactions from fans online regarding the latter moving to AEW.

The Messiah was part of the RAW brand's side of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. He defeated Damien Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round of the tournament, while Finn Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and The Miz to advance to the next round. Seth Rollins defeated the former leader of the Bullet Club to advance to the finals at Night of Champions 2023.

On the SmackDown side of the bracket, AJ Styles defeated Edge and Rey Mysterio, while Bobby Lashley defeated Sheamus and Austin Theory to move on to the semi-finals. The Phenomenal One defeated the All Mighty to set up a blockbuster clash with the Visionary at Night of Champions 2023.

Seth Rollins emerged victorious to capture the recently introduced title. However, many fans on Twitter were displeased with the result, with some suggesting that a move to AEW would benefit AJ Styles.

However, many fans on Twitter were displeased with the result, with some suggesting that a move to AEW would benefit AJ Styles.

What else happened at WWE Night of Champions 2023?

Apart from Seth Rollins defeating AJ Styles, a number of other matches took place at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah.

Trish Stratus took on Becky Lynch in a grudge match, and the WWE Hall of Famer came out on top after a major assist from Zoey Stark. It was a surprising result, and the introduction of the former NXT star certainly stunned a number of fans. Gunther took on Mustafa Ali, defending his Intercontinental Championship. Despite a spirited performance from the Illinois-born star, the leader of Imperium came out on top to retain his belt.

In one of the most shocking results of the night, Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to become the new RAW Women's Championship. The Empress of Tomorrow did so by spraying mist on her fingers and raking the EST of WWE's eyes.

Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya in fairly straightforward fashion to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Brock Lesnar took down Cody Rhodes via technical submission, with the latter passing out while trapped in the Kimura Lock.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

