"Vince gonna let him go" - Fans want 7-time World Heavyweight Champion to leave WWE after 27 years to join AEW

Fans on social media have gotten themselves all excited following the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite after chants for a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion broke out.

During Christian Cage's in-ring promo, where he poked fun at Wardlow, Arn Anderson, and the city of Detroit, the fans in attendance let the Instant Classic know what they thought of him.

After some rather explicit chants telling him to shut up, the fans erupted into an "Edge is Better" chant, leaving Christian visibly angry and leading to him rounding out his promo by telling the city of Detroit to kiss his behind.

The chants not only humored people online but also got a few people believing that perhaps one day, the Rated-R Superstar could join All Elite Wrestling and have one last run with his former partner.

Edge was in talks with AEW before his initial return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble event, but could he join All Elite Wrestling in the future? Only time will tell!

Christian Cage has his eye on the AEW TNT Championship

Following his big win over Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 19th edition of Dynamite, Wardlow was immediately greeted with the sound of Christian Cage's entrance music.

However, rather than going in the direction of giving Luchasaurus a shot at the TNT Championship, Christian revealed that he was the one who wanted the next title shot.

Cage stated on the most recent episode of Dynamite that on the May 17th edition of the show, he will not only come down to the ring and challenge Wardlow to a title match but will also spit in the face of Arn Anderson for abandoning his son Brock in favor of being the TNT Champion's manager.

