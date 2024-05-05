"Vince McMahon didn't make excuses, never" - WWE veteran sends a message to AEW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about AEW's product and fans supposedly choosing to tune into NFL Playoffs instead of All-Elite shows.

Vince Russo is no stranger to having competition with other companies as the veteran went toe-to-toe multiple times with WWE (called WWF then) in the 90s. All Elite Wrestling has been suffering from major rating decline recently, possibly due to the ongoing NBA Playoffs and the former WCW World Champion has made a bold claim about the situation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, the former WWE head writer stated that Vince McMahon never made excuses when it came to losing the audience. He explained that people are watching the NBA Playoffs as it is better than the AEW product.

"Vince McMahon didn't make excuses, never. If we lost to NBA or Monday Night Football or anything, you know why, bro? Because that was the better show for them to watch. It's that simple, like Meltzer right away, bro, now the whole thing is the NBA Playoffs. Yeah, bro, they're watching the NBA Playoffs because it's better than AEW." [5:24-5:54]

Teddy Long believes Vince McMahon and AEW CEO Tony Khan could collaborate

Vince McMahon has officially cut ties with WWE and TKO Group ever since the sexual impropriety allegations against him came out. However, many believe that McMahon may be up to something behind the scenes and could potentially start another wrestling promotion.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long shared an interesting idea. The Hall of Famer noted how Vince McMahon could shock everyone and collaborate with Tony Khan.

"Well, I feel like this. I think it would happen, and the reason I think it would happen is because that's how Vince operates. He will do what you think he would never do. Okay? I have watched him take something that was just a total sh*t and made spectacular money with it and made it work. So, I just ain't gonna put that down. I mean, that could happen." [2:25 onwards]

Vince McMahon's influence on All Elite Wrestling product could spark the interest among fans. It will be interesting to see if Teddy Long's prediction comes true in the future.

If you use the quote from Vince Russo, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.