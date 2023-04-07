"Vince McMahon is the reason" - Fans react to former current AEW champions rejecting a return to WWE

Vince McMahon is back in WWE in a huge way, and the wrestling world is still coming to terms with the news. Some fans believe that his return could have played a major role in the current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR re-signing with AEW.

FTR's previous contract with AEW expired in April 2023. Their contractual situation has been a major talking point in recent months, with speculation indicating that any scenario was probable. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, FTR challenged The Gunn Club to a Tag Team Title match.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions emerged victorious in the Career vs Title match, confirming that they will be a part of Tony Khan's company moving forward. A fan suggested that FTR won the titles only because they didn't want to leave for WWE. Dax Harwood had the following response to that claim:

“GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!" Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling," Dax Harwood tweeted.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @BrayisK



Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling.” @AEW “GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!”Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling.” @CashWheelerFTR @BrayisK @AEW “GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE’RE GOING BACK TO WWE!” Definitely not “That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling.”

Dax essentially indicated that they did not intend to go to Vince McMahon's company.

Todd Bentley @IamToddBentley we want the best! @WrestlingNewsCo Good we never wanted them anyway lolwe want the best! @WrestlingNewsCo Good we never wanted them anyway lol 😆 we want the best!

Marie @mrsmduvernois @WrestlingNewsCo I'm sure hearing Vince was back in the fold pretty much solidified that @WrestlingNewsCo I'm sure hearing Vince was back in the fold pretty much solidified that

Shawn_Forbes_FCB_WWE @Shawn_FCB_WWE @WrestlingNewsCo WWE has no intentions of having them back or Jay wild whatever his indy name is @WrestlingNewsCo WWE has no intentions of having them back or Jay wild whatever his indy name is

Poging Bagsik @jigs623 @WrestlingNewsCo i wasnt expecting them to go back so im not really surprised @WrestlingNewsCo i wasnt expecting them to go back so im not really surprised

FTR are multiple-time tag team champions in AEW and WWE

FTR have been one of the best tag teams of this generation and had a sensational 2022. They were triple champions at one point, holding the IWGP, AAA, and ROH Tag Team Championships at the same time.

They hold the distinction of being the only tag team to have won the AEW, RAW, SmackDown, NXT, ROH, NJPW, and AAA tag titles. On Wednesday night, after picking up the win over The Gunn Club in the AEW Dynamite main event, they became two-time AEW Tag Team Championships.

Additionally, they have been the RAW Tag Team Championships twice, the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once, and the NXT Tag Team Championships twice. By becoming two-time AEW Tag Team Championships, they have achieved the rare feat of being the only multi-time Tag Team Championships in AEW and WWE.

The only other tag team to win the All Elite Wrestling Tag Titles twice are The Young Bucks. Both teams have faced each other twice so far, with one win each. With the ALL IN PPV coming up at Wembley, could a rubber match take place? It remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes