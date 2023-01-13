"Vince (McMahon) returned to kill AEW" - Twitterverse roasts Dynamite's failure to break 1 million barrier following WWE's stir-up at potential sale 

Fans have shared their reactions to this week's AEW Dynamite ratings.

This week's show had an air of anticipation as AEW made its debut in Los Angeles. Given the fact that Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) made her NJPW last week at Wrestle Kingdom 17, many expected her to have some form of involvement in the match between Saraya & Toni Storm and Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter. However, she did not make an appearance.

Adam Cole's return surprised fans after he sustained a severe concussion at June's Forbidden Door event last year. He was unannounced but returned to confirm that he had finally been cleared to compete.

The show pulled an average viewership of 967,000, as well as a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Last week drew 864k and 0.26 respectively.

967,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.33

#3 cable original in P18-49

Fans have since shared their thoughts on the ratings. Some took a negative stance on the figures, pointing out that AEW still failed to meet the sought-after 1 million barrier.

Some, like the user below, made light of the fact Vince McMahon had returned this week by suggesting he had returned to "kill" his rival.

Others pointed out the hilarity in the fact that the show had neither 1 million viewers nor the debut of Mercedes Moné.

With Dynamite rebounding from a slump in viewership, improving its average viewership by over 100k, there were of course celebratory posts from fans. There were others that felt the show was a step in the right direction but far from what they expected from AEW.

What went down during AEW Dynamite this week?

Jon Moxley and Adam Page squared off to open Dynamite this week. The pair have been feuding for a month since Page returned from his concussion. The same injury he had sustained against Moxley beforehand, vengeance belonged to Hangman as he won via pinfall.

'JungleHook', the team of Jungle Boy and Hook, faced The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty next. The FTW Champion and Jungle Boy won the bout via submission. Bryan Danielson embarked upon the first week of his quest to earn a shot at the world title. He faced Konosuke Takeshita and after a physical battle victory was his.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter won the tag bout against Saraya and Toni Storm. In the main event of the night, The Elite won a Ladder Match to take the Best of Seven Series and the Trios Titles against Death Triangle.

What did you make of this week's Dynamite? Join the discussion in the comments below.

