Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of AEW star’s gimmick - “They won’t stop that s**t”

A certain AEW star revealed that Vince McMahon was not a fan of one of his gimmicks in the past but later admitted just how popular this was. This was the "Broken" Matt Hardy persona.

He debuted his "Broken Matt Hardy" self in 2016 on IMPACT, and this was arguably the fan-favorite persona. This also increased his popularity across the industry. When he moved to WWE, this was changed to "Woken," as they did not own the rights to the original gimmick. Hardy then brought this back in his AEW debut.

On a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he talked about how it went down during his WWE return in 2017. He talked about a conversation he had with Triple H and how he wanted him and Jeff to reprise the Hardy Boyz and then, after a while, maybe go into his "Broken" gimmick.

"I remember talking to Triple H, and he said 'You know what? Maybe we could do a Hardy Boyz run, kind of a throwback to the original WWE Hardy Boyz, and then maybe we get into the Broken Matt Hardy a little bit?'"

He then revealed that it was Vince McMahon who turned this down, as he simply wanted them to go with the Hardy Boyz.

After some time, McMahon gave up after seeing how popular the "Delete" catchphrase was, and this became the start of Hardy beginning his "Woken" gimmick in WWE.

"We sat down and we talked for 30 minutes about what the character was, he (Vince McMahon) says 'They keep doing delete-delete-delete-delete, they won't stop that s**t! I guess we got to give it to 'em.'," Matt said. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

AEW star Matt Hardy reveals the most extreme moment of 2023

In his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy had some year-end awards to give out for certain stars and milestones across the industry for the year. One of the awards was the "Extreme Moment year-end award."

CM Punk's return to WWE ended up being the winner, and he talked about why he chose this moment as his most extreme moment.

The AEW star mentioned that this was due to the unpredictability of the moment, and when it ended up becoming a reality, it was such a great moment for him.

"I think head and shoulders above everything else when it comes to the Extreme Moment of 2023 is the CM Punk return to WWE at the end of Survivor Series. Because, as you [host Jon Alba] said, that is a surprise that no one knew was going down. There had been so much speculation that it may happen, it may not happen, it's never gonna happen, whatever, and then it does happen."

As of now, both Matt and Jeff Hardy may not have the best standings in AEW, but no one can count out the impact they have made on the industry as a whole. Fans will continue to acknowledge them as one of the best, no matter how they are doing now.

