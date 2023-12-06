"Vince was right", ”I’m scared bro” - Fans call for WWE legend to retire after seemingly suffering another injury

It seems like the injury bug has cropped up again in AEW, with a former WWE Champion seemingly suffering another injury, and the fans want this star to throw in the towel on their career.

December 5th saw an AEW Collision taping in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where the next set of Blue League matches in the Continental Classic tournament took place. The main event of the evening saw Andrade El Idolo take on Bryan Danielson in a hard-hitting bout that was overshadowed by the fact that The American Dragon had suffered another injury.

Nothing has been officially confirmed at the time of writing, but fans have had enough of seeing the former WWE Champion getting hurt. Many feel that he shouldn't wait until 2024 to retire, and should do it now.

Fans think Bryan Danielson should hang up his boots

Bryan still has three tournament matches to compete in before the end of the year, but if he is unable to continue, then his upcoming opponents (Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Daniel Garcia) could get easy three points via forfeit.

Is the former WWE Champion's blockbuster rematch with a top NJPW star in jeopardy?

Not only is Bryan Danielson trying to wrestle a G1 Climax-style tournament in 2023, but he is also going to the home of the G1 in 2024 for a blockbuster rematch, or is he?

With the recent news that The American Dragon might be injured again, this now puts his upcoming bout against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event on January 4th, 2024, in jeopardy.

Bryan won't be the only former WWE Champion heading over to Japan, as Jon Moxley will appear on the show as well, and so will AEW's newest signing, Will Ospreay, who will make his final appearance at the Tokyo Dome as a full-time member of the NJPW roster on January 4th.

