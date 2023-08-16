Vince Russo fears "somebody" is going to be severely injured soon in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed that he started watching AEW during its first year, and a few months. But recently, he decided that watching their shows was a waste of time.

AEW has been on the receiving end of comments from the entire industry. Many have claimed the show to be a breath of fresh air, as they showcased wrestling on live television, and had no limit to its creativity. This led however to negative comments as well, especially with regard to recklessness on the part of its wrestlers.

While appearing on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge UnSKripted podcast, Vince Russo admitted he only watched AEW for a certain period of time, then stopped as he felt it was a waste of his time.

"I gotta be honest with you, I literally watched Dynamite for the first year and two months. When I turned 60, I said to myself, 'I'm on the tail-end bro. I can't waste any more of my time anymore.' AEW to me was a massive waste of my time. I stopped watching it."

The former WWE writer then explained why he said this, as he mentioned that this had nothing to do with the quality, but rather with safety concerns.

He thought the promotion did too many risky spots, and he did not want to watch a program where there was a huge possibility of someone getting hurt badly.

"I don't wanna watch a wrestling show in fear of somebody getting hurt. I don't watch wrestling to see people get hurt. I felt like every week when I was watching AEW somebody was gonna break their neck, somebody's gonna get their head cracked open, somebody's gonna break their back. I don't wanna watch wrestling in fear of seeing people get hurt. It's a work bro, there's supposed to be working together and making us believe what they're doing is real," said Vince Russo. [31:25 - 32:40]

Vince Russo thinks the Judgment Day should eat their words

Vince Russo recently criticized the Judgment Day and he wondered how they were at the top of WWE despite not having anything to prove for it.

During the Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo mentioned how Judgment Day needs to change their approach as their promos do not match its results. They boasted about running the show, but their match results have not been stellar.

"There is no heat in them getting heat after they lose. There's no heat in that. The heat is them having all the belts. That is the heat. When they say, we run the place, if you're a heel and you're gloating you run this place, you need to have the belts. You need to win your matches," he said. [48:25 - 49:23]

Vince Russo has expressed real concerns, as in this line of work, the risk of injuries and real-life scares is high. This is not just in AEW but across the history of the entire wrestling industry.

