"Wardlow was almost there," "Been a jobber for 4 years" - Fans erupt after former AEW champion is compared with Batista

Wrestling fans believe AEW star Wardlow was almost at the level of being All Elite Wrestling's Dave Batista when a fan compared Will Hobbs to The Animal. Powerhouse Hobbs is a former TNT Champion.

Will Hobbs signed with AEW in 2020 and is one of the most promising stars of the promotion. Since returning from injury, Hobbs has gotten some major opportunities including challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Powerhouse Hobbs is currently involved in a heated feud with Chris Jericho's Learning Tree.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan claimed Will Hobbs is the first wrestler to recreate the presence of WWE Legend Batista.

Fans reacted to the above post claiming Wardlow came close to being at Batista's level. Another fan stated that Will Hobbs has been a jobber for the past four years.

Other fans kept supporting Will Hobbs and praised him for his abilities. A fan also tweeted that Hobb's current babyface run has been enjoyable.

"I don’t know who they have lined up next. I’m looking at the roster and I’m not sure where they go. Hobbs is fantastic," a fan tweeted.

"He's so effortlessly cool. his backstage promos with Bandido this week sealed it for me. hope they let him yap more," another fan tweeted.

"Enjoying his run as a babyface," a fan tweeted.

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs explains his routine

Powerhouse Hobbs is an exciting young talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion. In an interview with NBC Bay Area, the former TNT Champion explained his intense routine as a professional wrestler.

Hobbs shared that he wakes up at 5 in the morning and starts his training. He revealed there is no off-season for the talent as they are on the road every single week.

"Any time I get a chance to come home, I'm getting these feelings of when I was a young kid and I would go to these wrestling events with my grandparents. I get to do it in front of fans, family, and peers. I'm up at 5 in the morning. I eat, sneak out the house when my kids are sleeping, get in the gym for a couple of hours. Watch some footage, stretching, getting a massage, cryotherapy. A lot of preparation. We're 52 weeks a year. We don't have an off-season. We're on the road every single week, sometimes multiple days," said Hobbs about his training schedule.

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan makes Powerhouse Hobbs a champion in AEW this year.

