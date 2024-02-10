"Washed," "Too bad he doesn’t want to work for a B Company," - Fans react to current WWE Superstar potentially leaving for AEW down the line

A current WWE Superstar should head to AEW in the future, according to a fan; however, some have disagreed by responding with some hilarious comments.

The star in question is none other than AJ Styles, who is one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers in the business. Styles has done it all in whichever company he has worked for. The Phenomenal One is also a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, having two great World Title reigns under his belt.

On Twitter, a fan put up a post about AJ Styles and stated that he wants to see Styles in All Elite Wrestling.

AJ Styles has stated many times before that he will finish up his career after his current contract with the Stamford-based promotion ends. However, professional wrestling is unpredictable. We may see Styles jump ship to AEW like many former WWE stars, including Adam Copeland (Edge), Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), and more.

WWE veteran recently spoke about AJ Styles versus Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his take on the Elimination Chamber qualifying match between AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre from this week's SmackDown.

The Megastar LA Knight was present at the commentary table during the bout. However, he distracted Styles at the end of the match, which allowed The Scottish Warrior to pick up the victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the outcome of the match:

"Actually, (it was a) pretty good finish. I think that everybody benefitted from it. I liked it because it wasn't just a straight-up screwjob, and he beat him. LA Knight kind of figured into it, but that was one of the things, and he beat him with his big Claymore."

After SmackDown, the possible matchup for AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber could be against LA Knight. However, if Knight can win his qualifying match for Perth, Australia, it will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for The Phenomenal One at the PLE.

