"Wasn't she just working over WWE also?" - Twitter erupts as Tony Khan's AEW reportedly offers a contract to free agent

Wrestling fans on social media have reacted to the news that Tony Khan is once again looking to bolster his AEW roster by signing a rising talent to a full-time deal.

The star in question is Ashley D'Amboise, a 32-year-old performer who only began her career in 2021 after training at the Nightmare Factory under the tutelage of Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Billy Gunn.

D'Amboise has been a regular in AEW on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation since she made her debut, mixing it up with the likes of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Thunder Rosa, and Jamie Hayter.

AEW has offered a contract to Ashley D'Amboise.

It was recently reported that Ashley had impressed AEW officials to the point where they were willing to offer her a full-time deal with the company. This is something that fans on Twitter were very excited about.

Contrary to the last tweet, D'Amboise has not competed in WWE since her professional debut. However, she did appear on an episode of Smackdown in April 2022 on Los Latharios's kiss cam, as well as in December 2022 as a ballerina.

Ashley D'Amboise has been very successful outside of AEW

Many people may look at Ashley's age and think that she is getting into the wrestling business rather late. Nonetheless, she has had a very successful career outside of wrestling.

Ashley not only worked as a personal trainer but also as a choreographer and dancer after studying dance at Florida State University.

The 32-year-old has gained experience in other companies around the United States in the past year as well, competing for the likes of Impact Wrestling, NWA, and Beyond Wrestling.

D'Amboise has already gotten to taste some championship gold in her young career, as she reigned as the International Wrestling Cartel's Women's Champion for 312 days in 2022, a title that has previously been held by current AEW stars Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Madison Rayne.

