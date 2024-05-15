[Watch] 22-year veteran breaks down in tears ahead of AEW return

A professional wrestler is all set to return to the AEW ring, which will have him travel to America, and the whole experience seems to be bittersweet.

That wrestler is Zak Knight. Zac has been wrestling for 22 years, debuting in the World Association of Wrestling in 2002. He also performed in several indie wrestling outfits, including Real Deal Wrestling and Norwegian Wrestling Federation. The star signed with AEW in 2022 and appeared on ROH and AEW programming. He made his AEW in-ring debut on the April 12, 2024 episode of Rampage, defeating 'Cool Hand Ang' Angelo Parker.

He recently shared a video in which he talked about how he and his family have prepared for Knight's upcoming journey.

"It's that time again, but chokes me up every single time. Last time I take my kids to school and being a big part of their routine. They gave me kisses this morning, tell me they love me. tell me to go 'smash it'. But by God, there is no pain in the world that feels the same as this. When you say good bye to the people who make you complete. I want people to see my journey now, I want them to see the sacrifice," he stated.

In the video, he also revealed his plans for his stint in AEW.

"I gotta stop trying to be everyone's best friend. I gotta go there and start f**king kicking a*se. I am doing this for my family, I am doing this for my children. Saying 'goodbyes' to them breaks my heart. Not because I am scared to go on, not because y'all don't love what I do. Professional wresstling's part of my job but that don't make it any easier," he said.

Watch the Video:

AEW's Zak Knight reminisces about the time his son stopped him from retiring from wrestling

Zak Knight recently recalled a conversation he had with his son, Kayden. The star stated that the conversation stopped him from retiring. He did so while wishing his son a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday Kayden! 11 today! A few years ago I was thinking of retiring from wrestling and you at 7 years old sat me down and said, 'Daddy, don't give up! It's not if, it's when!' That moment carries me through the doubts and hard times. You're special, never change [red heart emoji]," Zak Knight wrote.

Expand Tweet

With Zak gearing up for another match on Dynamite, it remains to be seen how he fares in the Jacksonville-based company.