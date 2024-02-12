[Watch] AEW's Buddy Matthews gets massive applause after he masterfully shuts down "We want Mami" chants at a show

Top AEW star Buddy Matthews mentioned his fiancee, Rhea Ripley, at a recent wrestling show. He also managed to shut down the chants and received a warm applause from the crowd,

Matthews recently returned to the Australian promotion Melbourne City Wrestling for their Anniversary event on February 10, where he lost his MCW World Heavyweight Championship against Slex on Day 1 of the show.

A clip shared by an X user showed the former Cruiserweight Champion at the event after the match, with fans chanting for his fiancee, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley. Matthews responded to the chants by revealing that he had to return home and spend time with Mami, as the reigning WWE Women's World Champion is popularly known.

The former AEW World Trios Champion proceeded to wish the fans a good night and put over the MCW talent, the Parea.

Matthews has been absent from AEW television since the House of Black suffered a huge loss at the hands of FTR and Daniel Garcia in a brutal Escape the Cage Elimination Match on the January 27, 2024, episode of Collision.

AEW's Buddy Matthews sent a message to Rhea Ripley on Instagram

Rhea Ripley has become a dominant presence in WWE's women's division. The current Women's World Champion will defend her title against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024 and has teased a WrestleMania 40 encounter with Becky Lynch.

Ripley recently received a two-word message from her fiance, AEW star Buddy Matthews, on Instagram. Matthews debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022, joining the House of Black alongside Brody King and former WWE colleague Malakai Black.

The trio has worked with several major names in the promotion, including Darby Allin, Sting, Andrade El Idolo, Miro, and FTR. The Australian star got engaged to Rhea Ripley in August 2023.

The Eradicator of the Judgement Day recently shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, which elicited a comment from Matthews.

""D**n mamma!" wrote Matthews.

Check out a screen-grab of Matthews' comment below:

Buddy Matthews' comment under Rhea Ripley's post on Instagram

What's next for Buddy Matthews and the House of Black in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

