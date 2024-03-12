[Watch] Cody Rhodes subtly referenced iconic AEW spot on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes subtly mentioned his infamous AEW spot during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner had a sit-down interview with Michael Cole, where he spoke about numerous topics. The American Nightmare brought up his "smashing the throne" segment at the AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Pay-Per-View, which was a direct shot at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. However, Rhodes said that he had cleared the air with The Game and referred to him as his closest working ally.

On X/Twitter, a fan even questioned why no one reacted to Rhodes bringing up the popular AEW spot.

"rewatched the Cody Rhodes promo, and is it bad that literally NO ONE reacted to the "I smashed a throne" line? #WWERaw," an X user shared.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans are rooting for The American Nightmare to finally finish the story at WrestleMania 40.

Triple H recently commented on Cody Rhodes smashing the throne in AEW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared his reaction to Cody Rhodes' massive jab at him by smashing the throne at the AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Pay-Per-View. While speaking with Allan & Carly, The Game revealed that he laughed about the spot and stated that he would have done the same thing.

"I laughed about it then. People make that stuff out to be so much more than it is. If I was in his shoes, I'd have done the same thing. And it's one of the things that I love about Cody is, I watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. He's literally a kid," Triple H said.

The King of Kings went on:

"His dad was in some way a mentor to me. We started NXT together. He was a big part of that system, I learned a lot from Dusty and sort of sitting under his learning tree as well. We had a wonderful partnership. And to see him grow from literally this kid to coming in, trying to find his way in the business, and come out of his dad's shadow which was monumental. Then gambling on himself to go find himself and find who he was." [6:43 - 7:35]

Cody Rhodes has come a long way since smashing Triple H's throne in AEW. He made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and has made up with the people he had issues with in the Stamford-based promotion.

Poll : Did you enjoy Cody Rhodes smashing the throne? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion