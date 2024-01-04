[Watch] Horrible botch occurs during the main event of AEW Dynamite

The first edition of AEW Dynamite of 2024 saw a horrible botch during its action-packed main event match.

Swerve Strickland was scheduled to compete against Daniel Garcia. Both men went back and forth right from the start of the contest. The match spilled over to the ringside, and Garcia seemed to gain the upper hand on Strickland with his arsenal of moves.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was then positioned on the announcer's table by Garcia. He proceeded to climb the table and attempted to lock in the sharpshooter submission hold.

However, as Daniel went to turn Swerve over to complete the hold, he seemingly lost control, and both men fell down from the table in a major botch. You can check out the spot here.

Towards the end, Strickland regained his momentum and planted Garcia with two House Call moves and the JML Driver to pick up the victory. But The Realest One did not stop there as he and Prince Nana took out Daddy Magic and low-blowed Garcia in a post-match assault.

Thankfully for Daniel Garcia, help came in the form of the returning 'Hangman' Adam Page who rushed to the ring and a brawl ensured between himself and Strickland. The two continued to land punches at each other before the backstage officials came out to separate the two to end the show.

