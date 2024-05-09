[Watch] Saraya shames two "pervs" live during AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Saraya made her presence felt on this week's episode of Dynamite. During the show, the former Paige exposed two "pervs" who were harassing the wrestlers.

On the May 8 edition of the Wednesday Night show, which took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton Alberta, Mariah May went head-to-head with Harley Cameron. The former Paige was present at ringside during the encounter.

While the match was going on, Saraya noticed two people sitting in the front row in the audience section were harassing the female wrestlers. The former champion then asked the cameramen to point the camera toward them and warned the ladies to watch out for the two "creeps" who were misbehaving on the show.

She also slammed the above-mentioned duo on her X/Twitter handle.

Saraya files for a new trademark

The former WWE Superstar recently filed for a new trademark for her name, Saraya. The trademark registration was made not only for her wrestling persona but also for other categories of entertainment. The filing includes:

"Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of a film series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy television series; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller television series."

It seems like the former WWE Divas Champion has plans to join the other territory of the entertainment business in the future. Given her rare presence inside the ring, she might have some plans for the future.

The former Paige suffered from a severe neck injury in 2017, which forced her to retire from pro wrestling. Luckily, the AEW star's injury healed and doctors cleared her for in-ring activities, albeit with caution. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.