Watch: What happened when Cody Rhodes and CM Punk met backstage in AEW?

AEW had two of the biggest stars in wrestling, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in the promotion nearly two years ago. While Rhodes departed from the company on a good note, Punk was fired by Tony Khan. Punk and Rhodes have never competed against each other in AEW, however the two men did meet backstage.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have crossed paths before in WWE but they never wrestled or had a segment with each other in an AEW ring.

However, a video of Punk and Rhodes has been circulating on Instagram in which The Second City Saint is seen greeting a fan while Cody Rhodes looks on:

"A heartwarming moment backstage at AEW as CM Punk meets one of his biggest fans alongside Cody Rhodes! Witness the incredible connection between a wrestling legend and his dedicated supporter. The camaraderie and shared passion for the sport truly shine in this special encounter. Moments like these remind us of the magic that happens behind the scenes in the world of wrestling."

Rocky Romero wants CM Punk to wrestle in NJPW

NJPW star Rockey Romero recently stated that bringing CM Punk to an NJPW event would be great for the product.

Rocky Romero has been in New Japan Pro Wrestling for several years. The latter is a big name in the company, though not quite as big as The Best in the World.

CM Punk is one of the biggest stars in wrestling today. The former AEW World Champion is still a free agent after his firing from All Elite Wrestling due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. The rumors about his return to the WWE have been circulating, which may happen at Survivor Series later this month.

In an interview with Fightful, Rocky Romero stated that Punk wrestling at an NJPW show like Wrestle Kingdom would be great for business:

“I think that, obviously, we didn’t really get to do many crossovers when Punk was with AEW," Romero said. "There was supposed to be that Tanahashi Punk match that never happened. So, I think Punk coming and doing a Wrestle Kingdom or a big show like that could be, I think, great for our product. Obviously, getting fresh eyes and everything that he brings to it, merchandise and everything else. So, I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all.” [H/T Wrestling Oberserver]

Expand Tweet

Do you agree with Rocky Romero? Let us know in the comments below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here